Video: Steph Curry Flips No-Look Bounce Pass To Harrison Barnes For Dunk

We can’t decide if the confidence it takes to pull off this pass or its execution alone is more impressive. And when you’re the best player on a 32-6 team, the former attribute probably comes just as easily as the latter. Watch Steph Curry get a steal in the backcourt and flip a no-look bounce pass to Harrison Barnes for a jam in the Golden State Warriors’ 131-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Pretty slick.

Curry dominated against the Rockets en route to a near triple-double of 27 points, seven rebounds, and 13 assists. He scored 17 points on just six shots in an utterly dominant third quarter, spurring Golden State to a 38-21 advantage over Houston during that stanza from which the home team could never recover.

The Warriors moved to 3-0 on the season versus the Rockets. The Western Conference powers meet for a fourth and final time in Oakland on Wednesday.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.