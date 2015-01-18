Video: Steph Curry Flips No-Look Bounce Pass To Harrison Barnes For Dunk

01.17.15 4 years ago

We can’t decide if the confidence it takes to pull off this pass or its execution alone is more impressive. And when you’re the best player on a 32-6 team, the former attribute probably comes just as easily as the latter. Watch Steph Curry get a steal in the backcourt and flip a no-look bounce pass to Harrison Barnes for a jam in the Golden State Warriors’ 131-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Pretty slick.

Curry dominated against the Rockets en route to a near triple-double of 27 points, seven rebounds, and 13 assists. He scored 17 points on just six shots in an utterly dominant third quarter, spurring Golden State to a 38-21 advantage over Houston during that stanza from which the home team could never recover.

The Warriors moved to 3-0 on the season versus the Rockets. The Western Conference powers meet for a fourth and final time in Oakland on Wednesday.

