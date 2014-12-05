Video: Stephen Curry Cooks On Ryan Anderson, Finishes With Scoop Lefty Layup

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
12.04.14 4 years ago

Steph Curry has always been an incredible shooter. But he hasn’t always been able to handle or finish like this. Watch the Golden State Warriors’ MVP candidate put Ryan Anderson on skates with a series of slick dribbles before scoring a scoop lefty layup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Oh, yeah. We forgot to mention that Curry finishes around Anthony Davis, too. Nuts.

The Warriors lead the Pelicans 53-40 at halftime, and the league’s MVP frontrunners are putting on the show we expected. Curry has 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists at the break, while Davis leads all players with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLatest NewsSTEPHEN CURRY

