Video: Stephen Curry Drains The Game-Winner To Beat Dallas

The Warriors have been involved in some of the most exciting games so far this year, but the Oracle Arena crowd probably wishes the Dubs didn’t cut things quite as close as they did Wednesday night when Dallas came to town and held a lead for most of the game. Stephen Curry led a 16-point second half comeback and hit the game-winner with under two seconds left.

Curry’s game-winning shot came only a couple possessions after he knocked down a three-pointer, while getting fouled by Jose Calderon, when Golden State was down by six. Steph hit the free throw to complete the four-point play, and after the Dubs D held, Curry found Draymond Green for a three-pointer on the wing to give Dallas the lead, 93-92.

Monta Ellis hit one-of-two free throws on the other end to tie the score at 93, and after both teams exchanged misses, the stage was set: Golden State ball, tie game, ball in Curry’s hand, clock winding down.

BOOM!

We especially dug the conspicuous chest bump between Curry and Nemanja Nedovic when there was still time remaining and Dallas had the ball. But we gotta forgive Steph his ebullience, even if it could have been costly. He hit the game winner!

Curry finished 13-for-25 (6/11 3pt) from the field for a game-high 33 points and 10 assists (though he also had 8 turnovers). Dirk and Monta each had 21 to pace Dallas, which falls to 13-10 with the loss, which is the same record as the Warriors.

Man, what a game. Stephen Curry is the biggest reason we’re not getting any sleep this season.

