Video: Stephen Curry’s Dazzling Dish For The Draymond Dunk

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Stephen Curry
01.03.15 4 years ago

For a while, it really looked like the Raptors could hang at Oracle Arena. Then the Dubs started their carnival routine of flare screens for three-pointers and pinpoint passing and Toronto didn’t know what hit them. Stephen Curry has 22 points and 10 dimes with a little over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, and one of his assists was a snazzy flip to Draymond Green for the dunk in late in the second quarter.

Sometimes Steph puts a little something spicy into his passes, and this was no exception on the mini-break. Curry pulls the ball back – like a hesitation dribble, but for the pass — and flings it through a invisible seam in the Toronto offense to the waiting Green:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

So much fun to watch these guys, and they’re doing it against a very good Raptors team with a point guard opposite Curry — Kyle Lowry — who is playing out of his mind with DeMar DeRozan down. It doesn’t matter; the Dubs are just this good.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

What do you think?

