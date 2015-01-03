Video: Stephen Curry’s Dazzling Dish For The Draymond Dunk

For a while, it really looked like the Raptors could hang at Oracle Arena. Then the Dubs started their carnival routine of flare screens for three-pointers and pinpoint passing and Toronto didn’t know what hit them. Stephen Curry has 22 points and 10 dimes with a little over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, and one of his assists was a snazzy flip to Draymond Green for the dunk in late in the second quarter.
Sometimes Steph puts a little something spicy into his passes, and this was no exception on the mini-break. Curry pulls the ball back – like a hesitation dribble, but for the pass — and flings it through a invisible seam in the Toronto offense to the waiting Green:
So much fun to watch these guys, and they’re doing it against a very good Raptors team with a point guard opposite Curry — Kyle Lowry — who is playing out of his mind with DeMar DeRozan down. It doesn’t matter; the Dubs are just this good.
Those two teams are so much fun to watch right now. Can’t wait to have them go head to head again, once DeRozen comes back.