Video Surfaces Of Steve Blake & John Gilchrist Fight At Maryland

Before cameras on cell phones and the advent of Flip cams, normally what happened in a gym stayed there. There was no export to YouTube or Facebook option, and if something went down, it was between the people involved and whomever was there to witness it. So when rising senior Steve Blake and incoming freshman John Gilchrist got into it on July 2, 2002 during a pickup game at University of Maryland’s Cole Field House after Gary Williams Basketball Camp, word travelled fast, but that was about it. Nine years later, we have video.
In 2004, Eric Prisbell of The Washington Post wrote a feature on Gilchrist, who was a junior at the time, mentioning the fight:
During the 2002-03 season, Gilchrist served as an apprentice under Blake, the former point guard who had helped the Terps win the national title the year before. That year, Gilchrist said, he got into a fight with Blake during what teammates described as an offseason pickup game, an altercation that taught Gilchrist two things. He learned the intensity with which Maryland players compete, and he learned the scrutiny that Maryland players are under. Word of the fight trickled onto the Internet, and Gilchrist soon got calls from players around the country wanting to know what occurred.
Now we know…
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Steve Blake got on some other shit! lol. Gilchrist bitched up quick too. I cant believe how terrible basketball players are at fighting. Gilchrist looked like a little kid that had just gotten into his first ever fight lol. That was funny.
Dude pulled a Carmelo
I’m still laughing at what Gilchrist is wearing to a pickup game with a college basketball team…
I hate people who break up fights, there was obviously tension there… just let em go for a few minutes.
It never ceases to amaze me how BAD basketball players are at fighting, I saw in that Nate Robinson video the other week that him and Terrence Williams do MMA… do any other players train? I know Shaq has since his Heat days…
I guess its that old adage that people who can fight, don’t get into stupid fights… but most of these NBA fights look like an old woman trying to defend herself from a seagull with her hand bag.
Also… is this REALLY news? I mean sure the video was somewhat entertaining to watch but… does ANYONE care?
Also anyone notice how quick Gilchrist was to bitch up, then when two guys are holding him back 30 feet away he starts acting like he wants it again?
Right I’m gonna go trade for Steve Blake in my NBA 2K11 association lol.
interesting that blake punches with a left-handed stance
stevie snuffed him!!
White Lightning
Seriously, what was Blake’s problem?
I don’t know, that right counter by Gilchrist was kinda nice, and fighters who just stand and go toe-to-toe for no good reason are stupid anyway. If this were on the street it appears that Gil was gonna try to let Blake flail and then pick him apart with quick right jabs. Is Gil left handed, by the way, or just fighting Krav Maga style, with the strong hand as the lead?
Gilchrist was running …wow…that first Blake punch was mayweather quick…
John started that shit. He did throw an elbow at the back of Steve’s head, which was uncalled for. He didn’t do a dirty box out or foul to warrant catching that elbow. John tried him, caught a couple of punches, and tried to come off as gangsta in light of getting his ass served with a 2-3 piece special. John gambled that he could try somebody and get away it and as we can see, he lost big.
“but most of these NBA fights look like an old woman trying to defend herself from a seagull with her hand bag.”
Literally LOL’d.
Yeah, love it when Gilchrist is quick to run away, but as soon as Blake is secured by another teammate he starts acting tough.
it doesnt look like Gil wanted to fight even when people was holding him back. to me it looked like he was trying to find out what happened. He didnt know why they were fighting. If u watch b4 Blake snuffed him it looks like he trying to ask him whats up.. u dont walk up to fight someone with ur hands down..
n besides that was a bitch move by Blake.. BBall is a contact sport he barely got touched.. He tried that shot on the streets niggas would still be looking for his bitch ass.
Carnacki – Mike Miller trains. I think he actually owns a pretty serious gym with legit MMA guys too.
blake got em good but gilchrist caught him with the right when he was backing up and blake’s knees buckled lol there’s my boxing commentary
did anybody notice that blakes knees buckled with gilchrists jab?
i do mma and that usually means blake got rocked.
@fiyaman
teammates playing a pickup game in the off season shouldnt be bopping each other in the back of the neck when they getting boxed out. if Gil would have tried that “shot” on some street niggas he would have caught a fade no matter what, so why call blake a bitch?
if someone on the streets popped you in the back of the head im guessing you’ll just say thank you and chalk it up to bball being a contact sport. and when did fighting someone become a bitch move? i thought not fighting someone is a bitch move, cause thats what bitches do, they dont fight…right?
Sooo I dont understand what Steve Blake was mad about, but he almost got his @$$ dropped (at the 57 second mark) with that right and John Gilchrist cant even fight. On a sidenote to respond to a few comments on here, why would basketball players know how to fight? They’re basketball players! Do all boxers know how to play basketball? Do soccer players play baseball? Do nascar drivers play hockey? Fighting is not a prerequisite for basketball.
STEVE BLAKE WAS A BITCH THEN AND NOW
nah i dont think blake almost got dropped if you look again he tries to avoid the punch but that big white boy comes in and knocks him off balance and he takes a step back to regain balance, i dont see his knees buckle or his eyes close for even a second.
If you look closely you can se Gilchrist is grabbin all over Blake. He let the low post nut grabs go but finally snapped on the pussy hook . If big whitey hadn’t gotten in the John wouldn’t even landed anything. Blake took that jab like he was at the table eating brussel sprouts. No blood no hit my friends. Still funny as s@@t to watch though. We have all been there at the playground. Its the unseen part of the game.
@ panchitooo
100% cosign @ #18. The only time fighting’s a bitch move is when you’re wrong in the first place and get pissed when you get called on it. There’s no excuse for deliberate headshots.
Are people really asking why Blake wanted to fight? Err… because Gilchrist hit him in the face. We’ve all been there, wether its stupid or not, in the heat of the moment… everyone has had a bit of a tussle with a teammate in practice.
I don’t know that Blake got rocked, it looked to me like he slipped when his teammate tried to hold him back.
@ Ballin’ Biggie J “Blake took that jab like he was at the table eating brussel sprouts” made me cough, I laughed that much.
@ Big Island… Props, I didn’t know about Mike Miller’s involvement in MMA. Had a little search around and apparently Glen Rice has promoted a lot of MMA in South Florida, Roy Hibbert apparently trains and funnily enough it seems like Steve Blake trains MMA too.
must be funny for blake to see this and then look over on his table at his nba ring and for him to think “i wonder where that kid gilchrist is these days”
juan dixon this morning while reading this “both of those kids were my B^^%$!!!
That straight right was lightning quick and wobbled Blake good, Gil should have followed with a double leg, get the mount and finish him. Aggression goes to Blake, but pts for Gil for landing the only punch….the winner…..a draw………boooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
they actually werent that bad at fighting…nobody who commented on this thread can flat out woop these guys butts (maybe im wrong tho)
Al Harrington will take you out – but only if you’re wearing a button-down shirt…
[www.youtube.com]
@ fat lever: what NBA ring….?
he was around for when LA got swept, thats about it. not around for their title runs…
To me it looks like Gilchrist had the upper hand there. That first punch by Blake he avoided really quickly, it actually didn’t connect at all. And then he counter punched Blake in the middle of his flailing which caught Steve. I agree with Anonymousnupe, I think if nobody stopped them (and Gil actually intended to do it) he would’ve taken advantage of Blake’s charge by backing up and countering and he would’ve dropped Blake. In real life, the one who’s mad and flailing about usually gets beat by the one who’s calm and have balls.
Hey, maybe this is what caused Steve blake to take up MMA later on!
Maine’s finest Nik Medley breaking that shit up!
Blake got caught at around the 55 second mark. he buckled. and then Gilchrist started running back. i was gonna criticize Gilchrist until i saw that.