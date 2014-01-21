Video: Taj Gibson Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

The Lakers and the Bulls provided an entertaining and back-and-forth game in Chicago on Monday night. Nick Young, who finished with 31 points, drained three free throws to force overtime, and hit a step-back jumper to tie the game at 100 in OT. With 0.9 seconds ticks remaining on the clock, Mike Dunleavy had to find and make the perfect pass, and he did not disappoint. From under Chicago’s basket, Dunleavy bounce-passed the ball to Taj Gibson, who cut to the rim, received the dish from Dunleavy, and laid it in at the rim to beat the buzzer.

The Bulls’ D.J. Augustin recorded a season-high 27 points, while Joakim Noah posted 17 points and grabbed an impressive 21 rebounds, which counted for his 13th consecutive game with 10 or more boards. But it was Gibson that was the hero, with the clutch catch and layup in under a second.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.