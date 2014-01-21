Video: Taj Gibson Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

#Chicago Bulls
01.20.14 5 years ago

The Lakers and the Bulls provided an entertaining and back-and-forth game in Chicago on Monday night. Nick Young, who finished with 31 points, drained three free throws to force overtime, and hit a step-back jumper to tie the game at 100 in OT. With 0.9 seconds ticks remaining on the clock, Mike Dunleavy had to find and make the perfect pass, and he did not disappoint. From under Chicago’s basket, Dunleavy bounce-passed the ball to Taj Gibson, who cut to the rim, received the dish from Dunleavy, and laid it in at the rim to beat the buzzer.

The Bulls’ D.J. Augustin recorded a season-high 27 points, while Joakim Noah posted 17 points and grabbed an impressive 21 rebounds, which counted for his 13th consecutive game with 10 or more boards. But it was Gibson that was the hero, with the clutch catch and layup in under a second.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMaggame-winnersLOS ANGELES LAKERSMIKE DUNLEAVYTaj Gibson

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP