Video: Team USA’s Dunk Fest Against Tunisia

08.01.12 6 years ago

Team USA didn’t dominate the first half against Tunisia like everyone expected, but it never felt like the game was in doubt. Not even close. So in the third quarter, they shook off their sleepiness and put their opponents to bed. Anthony Davis was catching lobs. Russell Westbrook was exploding on the break. LeBron James was smashing on heads. Here is a video highlight of some of the best finishes on the night for the Yanks.

Which dunk was the best?

