Video: The 2013 NBA All-Star Game Behind The Scenes

#Video #Kevin Durant
02.18.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

The NBA didn’t wait long to take fans behind the scenes of the 2013 All-Star Game through a “mini-movie” released today. This one encapsulates everything about Sunday night in Houston, but is especially great because of the moments in the locker room before and after the games, with Joakim Noah trying to snag tips for how to prepare for his first All-Star game. There’s also tons of footage using the ultra-slow, hi-res Phantom cameras that gives a new look at some of the game’s memorable plays.

And yes, that includes catching Kobe Bryant talking smack after blocking one of LeBron James‘ shots in the fourth quarter.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSALL STARDimeMagKEVIN DURANTvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP