Video: The 2013 NBA All-Star Game Behind The Scenes

The NBA didn’t wait long to take fans behind the scenes of the 2013 All-Star Game through a “mini-movie” released today. This one encapsulates everything about Sunday night in Houston, but is especially great because of the moments in the locker room before and after the games, with Joakim Noah trying to snag tips for how to prepare for his first All-Star game. There’s also tons of footage using the ultra-slow, hi-res Phantom cameras that gives a new look at some of the game’s memorable plays.

And yes, that includes catching Kobe Bryant talking smack after blocking one of LeBron James‘ shots in the fourth quarter.

