Video: The 5-10 Dunker Whose Hops You Have To See To Believe

I’m not entirely sure how even a whisper about Dominique Watson never made it across town. After all, he played at the community college, Lane, in the same town I went to college in and I’ve never heard a single thing about the guy. Maybe he was just wasn’t sending in legitimately jaw-dropping dunks like these — the 5-10 guard looks like he floats on a couple — in Lane games yet, saving them for outside runs. Uh, Dana Altman, does this guy have any eligibility left?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of his hops?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.