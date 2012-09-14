Video: The 5-10 Dunker Whose Hops You Have To See To Believe

#Video
09.14.12 6 years ago

I’m not entirely sure how even a whisper about Dominique Watson never made it across town. After all, he played at the community college, Lane, in the same town I went to college in and I’ve never heard a single thing about the guy. Maybe he was just wasn’t sending in legitimately jaw-dropping dunks like these — the 5-10 guard looks like he floats on a couple — in Lane games yet, saving them for outside runs. Uh, Dana Altman, does this guy have any eligibility left?

What do you think of his hops?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

