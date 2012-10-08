Video: The Best Trash Talkers In NBA History

Ever since New York decided to bless the basketball world with more Rasheed Wallace and then this tape followed soon after, the offices at Dime have been on a trash-talking binge. Rasheed was one of the best, even if he normally saved his best stuff for either the referees or even his own teammates. But we’re not sure he makes a list of the best trash talkers ever.

Check out the video below, and stay tuned with us as we’ll be unveiling some dope trash talk coverage very soon…

H/T The Smoking Section

Who are the best trash-talkers of all time?

