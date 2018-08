This summer’s Orlando Pro-Am had some of the best talent in the country. From DeShawn Stevenson‘s antics to appearances by young guns like Austin Rivers to even the presence of one-time great Vince Carter, it was an awesome mix. HomeTeamHoops was there the whole way, and this mixtape of the best the league had to offer hits hard.

Who had the nicest highlights?

