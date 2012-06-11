Video: The Top 10 Clutch Shots Of The NBA Season

I might be one of the few out there who prescribes to the theory that being clutch isn’t real. It’s merely a mirage; it comes and it goes. But still, I can respect someone stepping into the moment, and driving a knife through the chest of an opponent. Plus, if there was no such thing as “clutch,” we would’ve never seen the Sam Cassell “Big Balls” dance.

Are there any that are missing?

