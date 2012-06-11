Video: The Top 10 Clutch Shots Of The NBA Season

#Kyrie Irving #Video #Kevin Durant #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
06.11.12 6 years ago

I might be one of the few out there who prescribes to the theory that being clutch isn’t real. It’s merely a mirage; it comes and it goes. But still, I can respect someone stepping into the moment, and driving a knife through the chest of an opponent. Plus, if there was no such thing as “clutch,” we would’ve never seen the Sam Cassell “Big Balls” dance.

Are there any that are missing?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video#Kevin Durant#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCHRIS BOSHChris PaulDANILO GALLINARIDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIjeremy linJORDAN FARMARKEVIN DURANTKEVIN LOVEKYRIE IRVINGRudy Gayvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP