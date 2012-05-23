Video: The Top 10 Rookie Plays Of The NBA Season

The NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award had been all but clinched by Kyrie Irving sometime around the midway point of the season. But as great as he was – hitting game-winners, dishing out beastly statlines – he didn’t have the best play from a rookie this season. That went to some cat out in the Western Conference who is already drawing Dennis Rodman comparisons …

What was your favorite moment from a rookie this year?

