Did last night live up to your expectations for Game 1? We were pleased, especially when it came to the highlights. LeBron James caught two big dunks – both of them appearing here – and Kevin Durant had his nasty slam that took down all of Miami’s frontcourt.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think was the best play last night?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.