Video: The Venice Beach Dunk Contest Is Better Than The NBA Dunk Contest

#Video
07.24.13 5 years ago

Between the theatrics of Worm, Sir Isaac and Purdy of the Venice Beach League, we have to say this dunk contest was probably better than the NBA version. There are a few dunks from Purdy in there that I’ve never seen before. Worm, we already know about… he’s probably the best through-the-legs dunker in the world. Purdy though, that dude has some tricks up his sleeve.

Was this a better dunk contest than the NBA’s version?

