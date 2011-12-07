Three New Hilarious Commercials From Foot Locker

#Video
12.07.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Now that the holiday season is upon us, you knew that brands would be bringing their A-game. And in three new 30-second spots titled “Pay Per View,” “Choices” and “Support,” our friends at Foot Locker do just that. As they say, “When your parent’s talk to you about tough choices, talk to them about Foot Locker.”

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

