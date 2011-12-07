Three New Hilarious Commercials From Foot Locker

Now that the holiday season is upon us, you knew that brands would be bringing their A-game. And in three new 30-second spots titled “Pay Per View,” “Choices” and “Support,” our friends at Foot Locker do just that. As they say, “When your parent’s talk to you about tough choices, talk to them about Foot Locker.”

