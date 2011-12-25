Video: TNT’s Christmas Day Intro

This is amazing.
What do you think?
I think this is badass. The only mess up is how the warmups and uniforms are different (Kobe/Magic, Amare/Ewing, The Bucks). Other than that, loved the commercial. Dwight and Jesus’ shots were clearly altered (no shit right!?!)
Wow this is dope! I remember when NBA on NBC did something similar to this back then. It had Dr J going up for a dunk and morphed into Vince Carter, Jordan shimmying into a fadeway and morphing into Kobe with the same shot, etc. Can’t find it on Youtube though. It’d be awesome if someone taped it to share.
in the words of the greatest True Thug of all
DOPEYNESS!!!!
Good find AP, the DRose/MJ dap up/pound is sick. I need to download that as my desktop. Yeah i think i will.
nice idea but just not feeling it to be honest…get it old to new but just not feeling it..why i have no idea….just do not like how it was cut i guess!
meh nice try, but the Bob Pettit/ Joe Johnson part just leaves a sour taste in my mouth. The Hawks WOULD be a storied franchise today if they remained in St. Louis.
Just use Dominique instead. No need to open that wound, its been 43 years and it hasn’t healed since.
It would be like Kevin Durant in a thunder jersey dapping up Shawn Kemp in a Sonics jersey.
Other than that, its a fine commercial, but that’s a big thing to overlook.
/rant
Dope!
can they make a movie of this??? AWESOME
SICK!
These were incredible, Chamberlin blocking Howard, Bird passing to Allen for 3, can you imagine Rose as the pg for Jordan. Least favorite was Barkley passing to Griffin.
Wow…nuff said
Toooo siiiick! As a true hoops fan, this almost brought tears to my eyes!
Dope concept, but some of the mash-ups just looked too fake to get me lost in the moment. The Barkley/Melo and Dirk/Bird ones looked almost real, though.
