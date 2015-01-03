Video: Tony Allen Misses Layup Then Three More Shots On Same Possession

He brings so many things to the table for the Grizzlies, but sometimes Tony Allen can’t buy a bucket no matter how wide open, or how many attempts he gets to rip the nylon. After intercepting an Ed Davis pass midway through the second quarter of Memphis’ surprisingly close 109-106 win over the Lakers Friday night, Allen had a breakaway layup. Things went quickly downhill however.

Watch as Allen misses the layup, gets the offensive rebound, and gets partially blocked by Jeremy Lin on the next attempt. But because it’s Allen, he again gets the offensive rebound, and again gets blocked on his attempt — this time by Jordan Hill. But he’s not done…

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Once AGAIN Allen gets the offensive rebound and misses for a fourth time on the same possession, but this time it’s called a turnover because Kosta Koufos was whistled for offensive interference.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

This couldn’t happen to any other player in the entire NBA besides Tony Allen for two reasons:

One, Most players would have hit the wide-open layup — in fact even Allen puts it in nine times out of ten.

Two, No one else would have battled for the offensive rebound after the first or second miss, let alone after the third miss, but Allen kept battling and kept coming up with the ball close enough to attempt another shot.

Never change Tony Allen:

I thank God b, I get to do me #Blessed — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) January 1, 2015

He’s right about this, which is why he’s probably already forgotten this possession and is moving on to the next game.

I'm to c😎😎l to be embarrassed! — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) December 31, 2014

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.