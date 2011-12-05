Top 10 Plays Of The NBA Lockout

Like it or not, the NBA lockout allowed the game’s biggest stars to ball in games we never thought we’d see them. From Kobe Bryant to LeBron James to Kevin Durant, from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, dreams were realized and memories were made. With that, our friends at The Mars Reel have compiled their top 10 most memorable plays from the lockout.

What was your favorite play from the lockout?

