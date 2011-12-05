Top 10 Plays Of The NBA Lockout

Like it or not, the NBA lockout allowed the game’s biggest stars to ball in games we never thought we’d see them. From Kobe Bryant to LeBron James to Kevin Durant, from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, dreams were realized and memories were made. With that, our friends at The Mars Reel have compiled their top 10 most memorable plays from the lockout.
What was your favorite play from the lockout?
of course it is all about the mamba!!! 3-2-1 …game winner! holla! ..cant wait for xmas day!
kobe once again takes the #1 spot..even in the offseason. he must not know he is 34. what more can he say? what more can he do? he gives his all to you. he knows that much is true.
Amazing to see A.I. make this list.
Kobes was lame af shouldn’t have even been on the list … wtf so special about a foul line jumper
it was a tough game… more about the circumstance. he hit it in the face of harden, and they were going back and forth. it was a game winner. do your research b4 sounding so dumb.