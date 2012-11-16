Video: Tracy McGrady’s First Dunk in China is a Tomahawk

11.16.12 6 years ago

A few weeks after his crazed arrival in China to play for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, Tracy McGrady‘s season is underway.

Check out his first dunk in an Eagles uni – vintage T-Mac:

Below is a quick recap from Dime contributor, Stephen Coston:

Tracy McGrady, who signed a one-year deal with the CBA’s Qingdao Double Star Eagles this offseason, made his exhibition debut today against a team comprised of players from the NBL (National Basketball League, Australia) and the NCAA. McGrady scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished six assists in 29 minutes, according to Sina Sports. Qingdao won the game 93-83, and McGrady highlighted his performance with a baseline drive and one-handed slam…

After the game, McGrady said something to this affect (imperfect translation from the aforementioned Chinese site Sina Sports):

“[I’m jumping] very good, [and] such a slam dunk proves the results of my efforts to train, and also to respond to a lot of people [who] questioned me before, so [to dunk], the feeling is very good! … there will be more dunks!”

Like I said, imperfect translation… but it certainly seems as though McGrady intends to dunk his critics to death. I must say, that’s my kind of method!

