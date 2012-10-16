Video: UNC Freshman J.P. Tokoto Slams An Insane 360 Windmill

#Video
10.16.12 6 years ago

We all knew J.P. Tokoto had Vince Carter-like potential coming into his freshman season at Chapel Hill (well, at least in terms of dunking), and the 6-5 wing lived up to it during UNC’s “Late Night with Roy” preseason event. He had a couple of nice slams, but the best was a reverse 360 windmill that caused a few fans on the baseline to have accidents in their pants. There was also that ballet show at the end of the video, but we’re not going to talk about that…

Is he the best college dunker this year?

