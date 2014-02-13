Video: Updated Gameplay For NBA LIVE 14

NBA LIVE 14 released a video detailing all of the improvements in the latest patch, including visual upgrades and gameplay tweaks. Last Friday, Executive Producer Sean O’Brien posted an open letter review of everything that’s been improved in the latest patch, and now we have a video for it.

The changes start with Shootaround, a new mode that allows users to take any player in the NBA into practice mode to perfect their jump shot and all of their signature moves.

The designers also tuned the lighting and color values of every player for a smoother look, and improved responsiveness and control for first steps and new dribble moves. The gameplay also features better ball physics and passing speeds.

With the midseason classic nearly here, NBA LIVE 14 announced the introduction of the official court and jerseys for NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, as well as some additional adidas Hardwood Classic uniforms. And in perhaps the coolest addition, the game now has new NBA commissioner Adam Silver‘s signature on the game balls.

Check out the video below for more.

What do you think?

