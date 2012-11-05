Video: Vince Carter Is Still Half-Man/Half-Amazing

#Vince Carter #Video
11.05.12 6 years ago

So far this year, Dallas looks nothing like the Mavs I’ve grown accustomed to seeing. Suddenly, they’re athletic on the perimeter, playing at a faster pace than all but three teams, and they’re missing longtime stalwarts like Jason Terry, Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki. Right now, they’re just trying to plug in the holes and survive, and they need more of stuff like this from Vince Carter. He’s turned back the clock a little bit this year, averaging 5.3 triple attempts and 13.7 points per game. Plus more importantly, he’s also still skywalking.

How much does VC have left in the tank?

