Video: Vintage Vince Carter With The One-Handed Slam Over Tim Duncan

#San Antonio Spurs #Vince Carter #GIFs
01.08.14 5 years ago

Vince Carter has resurged the Vinsanity era a few times already this season, and did so once again in the second quarter on Wednesday night. The Mavs’ sixth man made his move to the rim at the top of the arc, skipping past the Spurs’ Marco Belinelli, and showed the San Antonio fans that his 36-year-old body still has hops.

Carter finished the drive with a nostalgic and powerful one-handed throw-down over Tim Duncan that took fans down memory lane.

