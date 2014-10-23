Video: Watch Jabari Parker Score 18 Points, Grab 9 Boards In Preseason Finale

This is the type of box score line that will be common for Jabari Parker in 2014-2015: 18 points, (7-19 FGs), 9 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks. That’s a double-edged sword, of course. It’s tough to fault the scoring and rebounding production, but you’d wish it came with increased efficiency and greater all-around impact on the game. But that’s just an accurate reflection of the ballyhooed Milwaukee Bucks rookie’s game right now, and will even likely be enough for him to take home some postseason award hardware.

After a rough start to the preseason, Parker has played far better over Milwaukee’s past several games. And while last night’s performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves – Andrew Wiggins sat out with a minor injury, by the way – wasn’t his best of the exhibition slate, it certainly represented the 19 year-old’s promise as well as deficiencies.

There are some grown man moves in there, in addition to a constant reminder that Parker will have an athletic advantage against almost every power forward he faces this season. Once he improves his body and hones his jumper, Parker will be an absolutely scary scorer. For now, there will be some good and some bad. The former, though, will almost certainly outweigh the latter.

