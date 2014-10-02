Video: Watch Kyrie Irving’s Sick, Spinning Fadeaway

#Kyrie Irving #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
10.02.14 4 years ago

He was named the 2014 FIBA World Cup MVP, he signed a max extension with the Cavaliers this summer, and he just inherited two all-star teammates in LeBron James and Kevin Love immediately catapulting the Cavs to the top title odds for the 2014-15 NBA season. It’s all coming out roses for Kyrie Irving right now, and that includes this spinning fall-away during Cleveland’s exciting open scrimmage last night.

He tossed LeBron a flamboyant, between-the-legs dime for the tomahawk, and rewarded Love for his defense, but Kyrie also showed off his handle and his shot-making ability with this spinning fadeaway from the right baseline, narrowly avoiding the out-stretched arms of a rotating Anderson Varejao:

It’s a good time to be Kyrie.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSgifsKYRIE IRVING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP