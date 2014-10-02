Video: Watch Kyrie Irving’s Sick, Spinning Fadeaway

He was named the 2014 FIBA World Cup MVP, he signed a max extension with the Cavaliers this summer, and he just inherited two all-star teammates in LeBron James and Kevin Love immediately catapulting the Cavs to the top title odds for the 2014-15 NBA season. It’s all coming out roses for Kyrie Irving right now, and that includes this spinning fall-away during Cleveland’s exciting open scrimmage last night.

He tossed LeBron a flamboyant, between-the-legs dime for the tomahawk, and rewarded Love for his defense, but Kyrie also showed off his handle and his shot-making ability with this spinning fadeaway from the right baseline, narrowly avoiding the out-stretched arms of a rotating Anderson Varejao:

It’s a good time to be Kyrie.

