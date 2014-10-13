Video: Watch LeBron James, Cavs Work Out On Beach In Rio de Janeiro

Basketball never stops, right? For LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, getting better off the court doesn’t, either. In advance of the team’s exhibition game against the Miami Heat in Brazil this weekend, The King and his men got in a public workout on the beach.

There’s James and the Cavs, getting in some work with resistance bands and simple body weight squats and lunges. Lou Amundson and Shawn Marion are clearly visible in the background, too. LeBron and Tristan Thompson even seem to be spicing up their workout with tug of war. Fun!

(Video via Jaco ReidaRua)

