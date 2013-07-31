Video: Watch Steve Nash “Tryout” For A Famous Italian Soccer Club

07.31.13 5 years ago

Steve Nash grew up as a huge soccer fan. He still is one, so it’s somewhat surprisingly… but not entirely that he got to “tryout” recently for the famous Italian soccer club, Inter Milan. The Lakers point guard admitted to Grantland that it wasn’t a real thing. It wasn’t like the club was going to sign him on the spot if he showed he had the skills. It was a promotional event. Still, Nash has to be one of the few NBA players that could get on the same field with pro athletes in another sport and not look like a complete fool.

Could Nash ever play soccer for a pro team?

