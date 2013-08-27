Video: Watch the Official “LinSanity” Trailer

The 2011-12 NBA season reached a climax when Jeremy Lin took New York City by storm in early February of that year. Check out the first official trailer for Linsanity, a 2013 Sundance Film Festival entrant detailing the rise of Jeremy Lin during that magical winter in New York.

Lin’s run started after he scored 25 points against the then-New Jersey Nets on February 4, 2012. He then proceeded to score 20 or more points â€” including a monster 38 against Kobe and the Lakers â€” in six of seven-straight Knicks victories. An overlooked player had turned into a star under the bright lights of a city starving for one after more than a decade of pro basketball futility.

It’s really hard to classify what an incredible time it was for Knicks fans stuck in the mire of the Carmelo Anthony – Mike D’Antoni era that ended up being short-lived (D’Antoni would resign later that season). But this documentary isn’t so much about that fleeting stretch of games turning Lin into a household name beyond basketball, so much as it’s a documentary of the often arduous journey the Taiwanese-American Lin endured to reach that career apogee.

Check out the trailer and look for the documentary in select theaters starting October 4.

