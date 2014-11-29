Video: Russell Westbrook’s Historic Return In OKC’s Blowout Of The Knicks

There wasn’t very much rust for Russell Westbrook last night as he led his Thunder to a 105-78 blowout win over the Knicks in Oklahoma City. His 32 points (12/17), eight assists and seven rebounds in under 24 minutes of action hasn’t been done since the advent of the shot clock, and the Thunder finally have one half of their star duo back.

We all know Russ started off the night with a double-pump dunk on J.R. Smith, but he kept going from there, shooting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and debuting a new chest thump addition to his holstered pistol routine.

But he also attacked the rim and found open teammates while dominating the contest despite playing less than half the game:

Russell Westbrook is the 1st player in the shot-clock era with 32 points and 8 assists in 24 or fewer minutes. (@EliasSports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 29, 2014

You can hear him talk to Marc Stein after his first game back because he’s also still one of the most quotable players in the Association:

Westbrook on his return: "I’m going to take all my suits to the cleaners and I’m going to pick them up at the end of the season." — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) November 28, 2014

