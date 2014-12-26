Video: Westbrook Finds Steven Adams For Smash On Tim Duncan

Thunder second-year big man Steven Adams had a big game on Christmas Day, putting up 16 points and snagging 15 rebounds in Oklahoma City’s 114-106 win over the defending champion Spurs. One play in particular showed off Russell Westbrook‘s passing, something he’s been criticized for during Kevin Durant‘s absence. His tenth dime ended with a rousing Adams dunk on Tim Duncan.

Watch as Duncan has to help on the high screen by Adams. Russell Westbrook drove it baseline and Adams was the beneficiary when he looked middle with Duncan collapsing. The 37-year-old Spurs center couldn’t recover in time to stop Adams’ jam:

Duncan had 12 points in the first half, but struggled in the last 24 minutes, ending with just 15 points after going 1-for-6 in the second half. This dunk by Adams certainly didn’t help matters and reiterates how silly the Westbrook criticism can sometimes sound — he’s not going to change his game just because the media says he’s shooting too much.

