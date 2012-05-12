Video: “World of Red Bull” TV Spot for the NBA Playoffs

#NBA Playoffs #Red Bull #Video #Blake Griffin
05.12.12 6 years ago

Tomorrow, Red Bull will debut their new TV spot to air throughout the NBA Playoffs on ABC/ESPN/TNT. The spot, called “The World of Red Bull,” is pretty sick – it does a great job of capturing the energy and diversity of a brand in full world takeover-mode. Check out the cameos by Blake Griffin, Travis Pastrana and more:

http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences.jshttp://admin.brightcove.com/js/APIModules_all.jsbrightcove.createExperiences();

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Red Bull#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMagNBA Playoffsred bulltravis pastranavideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP