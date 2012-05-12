Video: “World of Red Bull” TV Spot for the NBA Playoffs

Tomorrow, Red Bull will debut their new TV spot to air throughout the NBA Playoffs on ABC/ESPN/TNT. The spot, called “The World of Red Bull,” is pretty sick – it does a great job of capturing the energy and diversity of a brand in full world takeover-mode. Check out the cameos by Blake Griffin, Travis Pastrana and more:

http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences.jshttp://admin.brightcove.com/js/APIModules_all.jsbrightcove.createExperiences();

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook