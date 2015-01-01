Videos: DeAndre Jordan Throws Down Two Sick Lobs From Blake Griffin

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin
01.01.15 4 years ago

There are only a few – if any at all – bigs in the NBA who can finish a lob play as athletically as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. The 26-year-old currently leads the league with 95 dunks, and in his team’s New Year’s Eve matchup with the struggling New York Knicks, he added two beautiful slams to that total in alley-oop fashion.

In the second quarter, D.J. connected with his frontcourt partner, Blake Griffin, for a beautiful setup. Jordan set a high-pick for Griffin and immediately cut back to the rim. The screen created enough cushion for Griffin to toss up the lob for Jordan to smash through the reverse two-hander.

Then in the third quarter, LA’s frontcourt tandem connected again for an even more spectacular alley-oop play. As Chris Paul dished it off to Griffin, Jordan drifted towards the basket and threw up the signal for a lob. Griffin saw his call and delivered an oop for Jordan to finish with an acrobatic and emphatic 180-degree, one-handed hammer over Carmelo Anthony.

The STAPLES Center crowd sure had a lot to cheer about en route to the Clippers finishing 2014 off with a 99-78 win over the Knicks, which marked the ninth straight loss for Melo and company. However, the fans’ loudest moments of the night stemmed after these two magnificent lobs by Griffin and Jordan, and we can certainly understand why.

(Videos via NBA)

