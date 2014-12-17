Videos: Vince Carter Catches Fire In Second Quarter Versus Warriors

12.17.14 4 years ago

It was Vinsanity during the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ win over the streaking Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Watch Vince Carter live up to his nickname and get FedEx Forum rocking by hitting three treys in four possessions during his team’s game-defining run.

A one:

…a two:

…a three:

Carter’s shooting binge helped turn a one-point Grizzlies deficit into a 10-point lead over just 81 seconds of play. The Warriors could never quite recover, getting no closer than 88-86 midway through the fourth quarter en route to their first loss since November 11.

Hopefully this stretch of classic long-range bombing will be what takes the lid off the basket for Carter. He went into last night’s game shooting just 29.7 percent from deep, and his 16 points were just the second time he’s reached double-figures all season long and a new Memphis-best by five points.

The Grizzlies were counting on Carter’s marksmanship and secondary playmaking ability to help jolt their oft-stagnant offense. That Dave Joerger’s team has made such strides on that end despite VC’s early early labors is a promising sign for its future. Shooters like Carter – no matter how old – never lose the stroke entirely.

