Vince Carter and Delonte West Sign With the Dallas Mavericks

After letting major pieces of his championship squad go, Mark Cuban is re-stocking. Quickly.
First, he landed a disgruntled Lamar Odom for basically nothing, and tonight comes word that the Mavs have signed not one, but two more backcourt weapons. First, around 6 PM ET, once Vince Carter cleared waivers after being waived by the Phoenix Suns, reportedly signed a three-year deal with the team.
Then, a little while ago, it was reported that Delonte West also signed a one-year deal.
The West signing is what it is – the deal’s only for a year and as their 15th guy, whatever they get is a bonus.
A three-year deal for Vince though? Can you imagine what Vince Carter will look like in three years? The final two years of the deal are reportedly only partially guaranteed, so the gamble isn’t that huge. Could the money for these two have gone to a guy like Arron Afflalo, Jamal Crawford or Marcus Thornton before he signed with the Kings?
With the number of teams in pursuit of Afflalo and Crawford, they are probably out of the price range of a Dallas team eyeing big moves next season. And maybe that’s the logic behind the VC signing: He’s another vet weapon to put around Dwight Howard. And if they don’t get Dwight, with those partially guaranteed final two years, the Mavs would only have to eat so much if they decide to cut ties with Vince and move on.
Those are good moves. Delonte makes the Mavs bench solid as hell and Vince can replace Caron’s scoring.
He can definitely make up for Caron’s scoring … but definitely not his toughness or defense. Not even close.
@ Patrick Cassidy
Yeah. Can’t argue there and I like Vince. Vince seemed to be tougher while playing in Jersey with Jason Kidd. Maybe that & the title high there can wake him up.
This team would be awesome if it was 10 years ago. But they really need to add a big man for their interior toughness. Shawn Marion and Lamar Odom can definitely play the 4s, but their is no block shots whatsoever. A big guard such as Lebron James, Melo can just walk up and start dunking like their is no tommorow.
Only if Vince can fly again. I saw like two games last year that he can still screw some kids. I remembered he destroyed Rudy Gay in one of a game, but thats about it.
Nowdays, he is super streaky and not consistent at all.
Offensively, I don’t see the Mavs have any problem. Having Lamar can definitely help the team as he proved that can play the point foward which create mis-match. It doesn’t really matter because the only good center in the west is Andrew Bryum and Marc Gasol and houston is rebuilding. The Mavs is definitely a top 3 team in the West.
Solid pickups imo, if Vince stays healthy and West stays mentally stable, the Mavs just might have a chance. Too bad they lost Chandler and Barera.
i’d rather have one barea than two guys way past their stages of being consistent help.
I still haven’t gotten over how LeBron didn’t post up Barea when he was covering him in the finals.
“And maybe that’s the logic behind the VC signing: He’s another vet weapon to put around Dwight Howard.”
Ok Dallas, jumping the gun a little bit. First, no guarantees that Howard leaves (or stays, granted), and secondly, they already tried the Vince experiment in Orlando, and he was already slow footed and jumper happy back then, so who does Dallas think they’re picking up, 2000 Dunk Contest Vince? Nobody’s called him Vinsanity in years, there’s a reason none of his squads have Ever made noise in the playoffs (or gotten to them at all).