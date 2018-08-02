Vince Carter Predicts Big Things For DeMar DeRozan On The Spurs

Getty Image

Depending on how you view Chris Bosh’s spot in franchise history, the two best players to ever suit up for the Toronto Raptors are Vince Carter and DeMar DeRozan. The two high-scoring guards are forever linked by their impact on the organization, and over the summer, they became linked in one more way, as the circumstances under which they left Toronto were fairly controversial.

Carter’s exit was controversial for the way that he handled things, although it now seems like both sides have moved past that and the Raptors are ready to welcome him back should he ever wants to return. The parting of ways with DeRozan, meanwhile, was controversial because of how the Raptors, namely president Masai Ujiri, allegedly promised the All-Star he would not get traded, only to flip him to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard.

The saga was addressed on Thursday, as Carter hopped on a call with the media regarding his upcoming role as a broadcaster for the inaugural Jr. NBA World Championships later this month. Carter was asked about DeRozan’s departure, which he could not believe when it happened.

“I think I just said ‘Wow,'” Carter told the press. “That’s it, simple as that.”