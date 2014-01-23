Video: Vince Carter Reminds The Toronto Crowd About Vinsanity

#Vince Carter #GIFs
01.22.14 5 years ago

Vince Carter was back at his old stomping grounds as the Mavericks took on the Raptors Wednesday night. Carter spent his first six-plus years as a Raptor, but that did not stop the Toronto faithful from booing their former franchise player. Carter once admitted to not playing as hard while he plotted to get traded. Carter responded to the boos by driving and throwing a nasty jam on DeMar DeRozan for the and-one opportunity in the first quarter.

However, Toronto got the last laugh as they went on to beat the Mavs, 93-85, backed by a career-high 40 points from DeRozan.

