Vince Carter Tops Larry Bird; Kevin Garnett Says This Will Be His Last All-Star Game

It’s not often you hear Vince Carter‘s name mentioned with Larry Bird‘s. But before you start in with the “Wince” jokes, know that he’s been one of the most surprising players this season, playing like he’s 30 years old again. In Dallas’ 23-point thumping of Sacramento last night, VC hit for 17 in the third and 26 total to pass Bird for 29th all time in points. Carter did it during a second half onslaught that turned this one into a blowout. Next up on the scoring list: Gary Payton … Whenever we flip onto a Dallas game and see Mike James playing, we get confused, thinking we’re watching ESPN Classic … Crazy finish in the Spurs’ 96-95 win in Cleveland. Down one in the final seconds, the Cavs went away from Kyrie Irving because Uncle Drew (six points, 2-for-15 shooting) was looking like Grandpa Drew, instead giving the rock to Dion Waiters (20 points). The rook delivered with a step-back jump shot over Kawhi Leonard. Coming back on the other end with San Antonio down two, we said to ourselves, “Bet the Spurs drill a three right here. Watch it happen.” Sure enough, Tony Parker (24 points) scurried into the paint, drew Waiters off Leonard (13 points, 10 boards, four blocks) in the corner, and Kawhi drilled a wide-open look that proved to be the game-winner. Cleveland’s last chance fell apart when someone pulled out the Slip N’ Slide underneath Irving … Luc Richard Mbah a Moute isn’t known for much, but he does defend like a rabid animal, and that quality led to the biggest play of the night in Milwaukee’s two-point win over Philly. Off a jump ball in the final seconds of the Bucks’ 94-92 W, the African prince anticipated a pass, knocked it into the backcourt, and then kept it inbounds as time ran out. Milwaukee was led by Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis, who both finally put in work in the same game. Yeah, they combined for 48 points on 45 shots, which isn’t efficient. But they both had at least 21, which is a start in the right direction, we guess … After we posted a Who’s Better? between Jrue Holiday and Stephen Curry, Holiday busted out for 12 dimes, yet shot 6-for-17 and missed a pull-up from midrange in the final seconds … In college ball, No. 2 Duke took care of business against UNC, working through a quick start from the Tar Heels to finish with a five-point win. Mason Plumlee was balling, at least once they actually started giving him the ball, finishing with 18 points and 11 dimes. And Quinn Cook dropped 18 of his own. Seth Curry‘s mom was hyped – she started pop-lockin’ in the stands … If you missed it on DimeMag.com yesterday, the potential No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, Nerlens Noel, is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee. That’s a big loss for Kentucky and for Noel as both were just starting to round into shape. This will put him on the shelf for six to eight months, which means he’ll still probably be ready for the start of NBA training camps – should he leave. Do you think he’ll go? With an injury like that, it’ll probably drop his stock to perhaps top 15, but definitely still first round material … Keep reading to hear about the interesting stuff Kevin Garnett was saying about the rest of his career …
That was Paul George’s first ever triple double.