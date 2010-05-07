Vince Carter’s Playoff Breakout

Recapping the Magic’s 43-point Game 1 flogging of the Hawks, we joked that Vince Carter complemented Dwight Howard‘s individual dunk contest with his own “barely above-the-rim” antics. Vince got plenty high enough in last night’s Game 2, and in addition to some vintage highlight-reel dunks, had his best game of the playoffs so far. He put up 24 points and 7 boards, scoring 11 in the fourth as the Magic fought off an Atlanta squad that actually showed up this time but still got beat convincingly … After Jameer Nelson banked in a running three at the third-quarter buzzer, Orlando went into the fourth up by one. Vince opened the fourth with two slashes to the rim — one resulting in free throws, the other in a dunk — then hit a three a couple minutes later to make it a six-point game. The Magic went up double-digits on a Vince fadeaway, then he put them up 19 on a dunk with about four minutes left for the capper … Joe Johnson (19 pts) and Al Horford (24 pts, 10 rebs) carried ATL in the first half as they built an eight-point lead at the break. Horford couldn’t really do anything with Dwight, who was scoring whenever he wanted, but he made up for it by manufacturing his own buckets around the Defensive Player of the Year. Orlando went on a 9-0 run to open the second half, though, and it stayed close until Vince got involved … Dwight (29 pts, 17 rebs, 13-18 FT) got inadvertently smacked in the face in the third quarter and had to leave to stop the blood pouring out of his nose. Apparently the Orlando trainers put a “chemical compound” up there, which sounds over-the-top, but it worked. “I’m human. It’s not like I’m built of metal,” Dwight said afterward. “They did to me like they did Wolverine. I bleed. I break bones.” And of course Stan Van Gundy couldn’t resist taking some covert shots at the refs for allowing Dwight to get mugged. “He got hit damn hard tonight,” SVG said. “Blows that would have dropped a lot of people.” … Heading to Atlanta for the next two games, there’s nothing to indicate this won’t be another Magic sweep. But you know, this might be an entirely different story if Mike Bibby hadn’t retired after the Milwaukee series … How about the fact that Jason Collins (Hawks) and Jarron Collins (Suns) are both still alive in the championship race? Between them they’ve got more fouls (25) than points (16) and rebounds (21) in the postseason … And on that note, the next Collins twins are on the move, as one-time McDonald’s All-American centers David Wear and Travis Wear are transferring from North Carolina, likely to a school closer to their home in California. Apparently Stanford is the place to be for 7-foot twins, so that’s our educated guess for where the Wears end up … When Chris Webber is watching Dwight catch lobs from White Chocolate, is he wishing he could’ve gotten that high? And can you imagine if we could invent a time machine that could get J-Will, Vince and Dwight on the court together in their athletic primes? … The All-NBA teams were revealed yesterday. Kobe, D-Wade, Durant, LeBron and Dwight made up the First Team, with ‘Bron and Dwight as unanimous picks. No arguments there. Nash, Deron, ‘Melo, Dirk and Amar’e made the Second Team; while Brandon Roy, Joe Johnson, Duncan, Pau Gasol and Andrew Bogut made the Third Team … Chris Bosh was the highest vote-getter left off the All-NBA teams, but considering everybody on the three squads played on a playoff team, we wouldn’t go so far as calling him a “snub.” Rajon Rondo was the next-highest in total votes after Bosh, and you could argue that he or Derrick Rose should have made the Third Team over B-Roy, who missed a lot of time with injuries … Is this the first year that Shaq didn’t even get a single vote for any of the All-NBA teams? With Ray Allen, T-Mac and Vince also getting shut out, some of us in the office are feeling a little old this morning … We’re out like young legs …
The ATL needs to get some “colder than a polar bears toenails” shit going for them–they got no swag and no offensive sets to speak of…
24 points counts as a breakout? Really?
And putting Shaq in the same boat as Jesus Shuttleworth with regards to being snubbed is fuckin crazy. The Fat one is no longer relevant AT ALL while Jesus can shoot your eye out.
It does count as a breakout because he really dominated that 2nd half.
How about Howards first quarter? 18 and 5!
The Hawks look like a pickup team playing out there. Their entire offense is isolations which results in tough fadeaways or penetration right into Orlandos help D aka DPOY Dwight Howard. Its just pathetic to watch!
[www.youtube.com] ESPN NBA images of the year. Brings back recent memories…
Identical twins Jason Richardson and Leon Powe are also both still alive in the ‘chip race…
Vince showed up last night….. orlando looking better n better every game.
Gota give props to Larry Brown. he shut down Howard and made other players beat him. The hawks are making Dwight look like ’95 Shaq out there..
Oh Vince showed up in a game they actually didn’t need him to win…what a surprise.
I really like to see that Vince is starting to play some solid ball in the playoffs. Hope he keeps it up.
I also hope that he doesn’t fool anyone into thinking he should have the ball when the games on the line.
Anyway, Hell yea its a breakout if dude dominated the second half, cuz he only had 4 pts at the half. He put up 20 pts in the second half, I wish vince would do this more often cuz besides kobe, vince is one of the only few too me that brings dat old feeling back when superstars were really superstars becuz more of their play not the outside shit(and wut I mean by that is guys like Kobe, Vince, Tmac, Iverson, Shaq, PPierce in their primes were so much better than todays superstars, todays stars are great players but not doing anything new, and if u just started becomin a fan in year 06 r sumthin u really missed out)
And with Vince playing like this the Hawks are really at a disadvantage becuz Vince at this stage of his career is equal to Joe Johnson, and on nights like this better. But Joe Johnson cool in my book just cuz he worked hard to get where he is at in becoming an elite guard, and doesnt deserve this recent hate Ive been hearing lately, its not his fault he dribbles so much its the damn coach fault, who obviously doesnt have a good gameplan in this series becuz he simply is being out coached. There is no way as athletic as the Hawks are, they should be out there lookin a High School JV team….Larry Brown is rollin over in his grave.
Did you see that one handed double pump shot Carter had in the 4th. Reminded me of 1994.
VC fans can be delusional.. You guys have to realize it helps when you got a C whose about to drop 40&20 on the opposing teams domes.. Horford matched up against Dwight just shows how much of a problem the Hawks have with they lineup.. Al Horford IS NOT a C.. Move him over to the PF spot and get a big man and that team would be so much more successful..
And they ALREADY successful..
I thought Dwight was about to break a record.. that 1st quarter was nasty.. And yes the Hawks are making Dwight look like Orlando Shaq lol
The first half: Daaamn, this is where the Hawks are gonna bounce back. Dwight with a monster 1st quarter, and yet ATL still has the lead???
The second half: DAAAAMN, this is where VC shows us he still has THE Bounce. Just like the old Nike Shox ads, all I could here was ‘boink’ and the rim swishing. Props to VC for ballin’.
I would like to say sweep, but I gotta stick to what I said before LOL. Magic in 5.
@ 7: Good to see someone appreciate SVG LOL. Seriously, tons of fucktards here call him out every single time, and see him as that whiny fat ass who can’t coach. I think he proved to all those cats, that yeah, he CAN FUCKING COACH. He’s just not like your typical media friendly fakers you see in TV everyday. He screams, he whines, he’s negative, he always seems panicked… and yeah, his team WINS. All the hate has just been negated.
Can’t wait for the Spurs to shine against the Suns tonight. I’m predicting a 7 game series with the Spurs winning in PHX. It’ll be the best series of these playoffs.
Did anyone notice Amare nudging RJ after his alley oop dunk from TP in game 2? Flashbacks of Bogut’s injury came to mind. You can blame it on his momentum or try to call it his personal style of “Defense”…but I don’t see the point of him doing that.
Lakers over the Jazz in 6…
The East? does it really even matter?
Magic haven’t lost a game in a month! Good game by
VC in the crucial 4th qtr. And Jameer is balling like
he was last yr. before he got hurt! Magic in 5
Funniest quote from the Hawks/Magic game, courtesy of one of my buddies talking about the Hawks:
“Man, these n-words run no plays! All they do in practice is just play 21! They be playing 21, while Mike Woodson be getting shape-ups on the sideline! They run no plays!These n-words just clear out forever get the ball and be like ‘good shot homie’! These n-words is garbage!”
@ Lakeshow84
Yea there actually are die hard VC fans out there still, because we were there when half the media and the league turned there backs on him, on false ass statments n shit, and througout that bull he still managed to ball his ass off in New Jersey and set team records for 2 franchises dude.
Besides u damn right it helps that VC has a guy that can probly put 40 and 20, he flat out never had one, or just anybody on his team that could match him offensively for that matter. Hell i think Kobe is the best of our generation, but Ill be damn if he got to that point without Shaq or even Pau Gasol for that matter, Cuz we all know the results with Kobe by himself would be its already proven. So VC fans arent delusional, its just sad as hell that it took him 12 years for him to be on a team like this. Ill tell us this U give VC in his prime Duncan, KG, Tmac, Webber..man it would have been a fuckin rap for the league. But thats the past, this is now..and now VC fans and Orlando Magic fans are shinin..HATERS EAT A DICK…
it’s amazing Mike Woodson still has a job. He’s like the longest tenured coach in the eastern conference. unbelievable.
Yea it was obviously directed at u, since u obviously have an issue with VC fans, givin props, and to answer your question it wouldnt be hatin, it would be flat out wrong…show the damn stats, if u dat confident in your remark…N E WAY Im a VC fan reppin on DIME, and my boi hasnt been in the playoffs in 3 years or a meaningful game for that matter, plus DIME doesnt hate on VC they actully know he is still a very good player. They actually predicted he was gonna get traded to orlando before the trade even happened. Im subsribed to DIME dats the only reason I post shit, Im not the average blogger..So if VC goes off again, u might see me again, and if he helps orlando get dat ring, Ill be buildin a house with them woodworks..lol…peace.