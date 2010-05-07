Vince Carter’s Playoff Breakout

Recapping the Magic’s 43-point Game 1 flogging of the Hawks, we joked that Vince Carter complemented Dwight Howard‘s individual dunk contest with his own “barely above-the-rim” antics. Vince got plenty high enough in last night’s Game 2, and in addition to some vintage highlight-reel dunks, had his best game of the playoffs so far. He put up 24 points and 7 boards, scoring 11 in the fourth as the Magic fought off an Atlanta squad that actually showed up this time but still got beat convincingly … After Jameer Nelson banked in a running three at the third-quarter buzzer, Orlando went into the fourth up by one. Vince opened the fourth with two slashes to the rim — one resulting in free throws, the other in a dunk — then hit a three a couple minutes later to make it a six-point game. The Magic went up double-digits on a Vince fadeaway, then he put them up 19 on a dunk with about four minutes left for the capper … Joe Johnson (19 pts) and Al Horford (24 pts, 10 rebs) carried ATL in the first half as they built an eight-point lead at the break. Horford couldn’t really do anything with Dwight, who was scoring whenever he wanted, but he made up for it by manufacturing his own buckets around the Defensive Player of the Year. Orlando went on a 9-0 run to open the second half, though, and it stayed close until Vince got involved … Dwight (29 pts, 17 rebs, 13-18 FT) got inadvertently smacked in the face in the third quarter and had to leave to stop the blood pouring out of his nose. Apparently the Orlando trainers put a “chemical compound” up there, which sounds over-the-top, but it worked. “I’m human. It’s not like I’m built of metal,” Dwight said afterward. “They did to me like they did Wolverine. I bleed. I break bones.” And of course Stan Van Gundy couldn’t resist taking some covert shots at the refs for allowing Dwight to get mugged. “He got hit damn hard tonight,” SVG said. “Blows that would have dropped a lot of people.” … Heading to Atlanta for the next two games, there’s nothing to indicate this won’t be another Magic sweep. But you know, this might be an entirely different story if Mike Bibby hadn’t retired after the Milwaukee series … How about the fact that Jason Collins (Hawks) and Jarron Collins (Suns) are both still alive in the championship race? Between them they’ve got more fouls (25) than points (16) and rebounds (21) in the postseason … And on that note, the next Collins twins are on the move, as one-time McDonald’s All-American centers David Wear and Travis Wear are transferring from North Carolina, likely to a school closer to their home in California. Apparently Stanford is the place to be for 7-foot twins, so that’s our educated guess for where the Wears end up … When Chris Webber is watching Dwight catch lobs from White Chocolate, is he wishing he could’ve gotten that high? And can you imagine if we could invent a time machine that could get J-Will, Vince and Dwight on the court together in their athletic primes? … The All-NBA teams were revealed yesterday. Kobe, D-Wade, Durant, LeBron and Dwight made up the First Team, with ‘Bron and Dwight as unanimous picks. No arguments there. Nash, Deron, ‘Melo, Dirk and Amar’e made the Second Team; while Brandon Roy, Joe Johnson, Duncan, Pau Gasol and Andrew Bogut made the Third Team … Chris Bosh was the highest vote-getter left off the All-NBA teams, but considering everybody on the three squads played on a playoff team, we wouldn’t go so far as calling him a “snub.” Rajon Rondo was the next-highest in total votes after Bosh, and you could argue that he or Derrick Rose should have made the Third Team over B-Roy, who missed a lot of time with injuries … Is this the first year that Shaq didn’t even get a single vote for any of the All-NBA teams? With Ray Allen, T-Mac and Vince also getting shut out, some of us in the office are feeling a little old this morning … We’re out like young legs …