Vote To Decide The Winner Of The Mavericks Jersey Contest

Dallas Mavericks maverick owner (sorry) Mark Cuban has selected the top 12 Dallas uniform designs for the 2015-16 jersey design contest. Now Mavs fans get an opportunity to vote for the one they like best. < â€”â€”Our favorite, after a cursory glance, is the one to the left.

Cuban said in a press release:

“The creativity of Mavs fans is amazing. From over a thousand entries, it’s time to pick the Mavs next alternative jersey. Come to mavs.com and vote for your favorite. The winner will be on the court soon!”

Back in May, the Mavs owner asked fans on his blog to submit their own jersey designs. After asking for ideas, over a 1000 designs flooded in, with more than three quarters of them coming from crowdSPRING, a marketplace for custom logo and web design.

Now the Mavericks jersey contest has reached the next stage. Before the contest closes on Friday, October 18, fans can vote on their favorite design. On October 28, the day before 2013- 24 season begins, the winning jersey will be revealed on Mavs.com. The winning uniform won’t be worn on the court until the 2015-16 season. Still, leave it to the great populist owner Cuban to do something this cool: actually letting fans design and vote on their favorite jersey design.

Personally, this is our favorite, but maybe you like one of the others?

