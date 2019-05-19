Golden State Is On The Verge Of Another Finals Berth After Beating Portland In Game 3

05.18.19 45 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are one game away from making the NBA Finals once again. Despite a 13-point halftime deficit, and despite Kevin Durant missing yet another Western Conference Finals game due to a calf injury, the Warriors were able to pick up a convincing 110-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 at the Moda Center.

Portland got out to an early lead, and every time Golden State managed to cut into it enough to make it a one-possession game, the Blazers kept them at bay. It was a resilient performance early on for the home side, which desperately needed to pick up a win to avoid a 3-0 hole against the two-time defending champs.

While Damian Lillard (10 points, four rebounds, four assists) and C.J. McCollum (12 points) did their usual heavy lifting, the 66-53 lead their squad had at the half was powered by 13 early points for Meyers Leonard, who was inserted into the starting lineup for Enes Kanter. The veteran big man brought some much-needed urgency to Portland, going 5-for-7 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep to start the game.

We even got our latest moment in the rivalry between the brothers Curry, as Seth Curry hit his only triple of the night off of a steal against his two-time MVP brother.

