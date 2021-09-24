Getty Image
Report: The Warriors Agreed To Deals With Avery Bradley And Langston Galloway

The Golden State Warriors agreed to a pair of contracts with an eye on rounding out the back end of their roster. According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team came to terms on a training camp deal with veteran guard Langston Galloway.

The pair also reported that another veteran perimeter player, Avery Bradley, will get the chance to compete for the final spot on the team’s roster ahead of the 2021-22 season.

One of the more prominent names that has been around the Warriors in recent days is Isaiah Thomas, whose quest to land with a new NBA team led to him having a cup of coffee with the team in the lead-up to training camp. Slater reported that the two sides will not move forward together, although Thomas did perform well in his opportunity with the team.

Galloway plied his trade for the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging 4.8 points per game while connecting on 42.4 percent of his threes. He appeared in two games during the team’s run to the NBA Finals. Bradley, meanwhile, had stints with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets last year, as he was part of the trade that saw Miami acquire Victor Oladipo and averaged 6.4 points per game between his two stops. Like Thomas, he worked out with the Warriors earlier this week.

