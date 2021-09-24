The Golden State Warriors agreed to a pair of contracts with an eye on rounding out the back end of their roster. According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team came to terms on a training camp deal with veteran guard Langston Galloway.

The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

The pair also reported that another veteran perimeter player, Avery Bradley, will get the chance to compete for the final spot on the team’s roster ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

Avery Bradley fills up the last remaining camp spot for the Warriors. He will compete for the vacant 15th roster spot. https://t.co/O4Jv3vxdRN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 24, 2021

One of the more prominent names that has been around the Warriors in recent days is Isaiah Thomas, whose quest to land with a new NBA team led to him having a cup of coffee with the team in the lead-up to training camp. Slater reported that the two sides will not move forward together, although Thomas did perform well in his opportunity with the team.

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

Galloway plied his trade for the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging 4.8 points per game while connecting on 42.4 percent of his threes. He appeared in two games during the team’s run to the NBA Finals. Bradley, meanwhile, had stints with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets last year, as he was part of the trade that saw Miami acquire Victor Oladipo and averaged 6.4 points per game between his two stops. Like Thomas, he worked out with the Warriors earlier this week.