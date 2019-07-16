The Warriors Apparently Worried Kevin Durant May Leave After His Muted Reaction To Winning Titles

07.16.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s tenure with the Golden State Warriros lasted just three years, as the superstar forward joined the team, went to three straight Finals, won Finals MVP and rings in two of them, and departed for the East.

Durant will join his friend Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, where he’s likely to miss the 2019-20 season as he recovers from his Achilles injury, but for two superstars that have struggled to find happiness, the hope for both is that joining forces can bring them that. By leaving Oklahoma City to join Golden State, Durant hoped winning championships would fulfill him, but that apparently wasn’t the case.

The criticism towards KD’s move to the Bay never quieted and, as such, it seemed as though he never could fully enjoy winning those titles. On Monday’s edition of The Jump, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained why his muted reaction to winning led the Warriors to have concern he would walk, with Rachel Nichols confirming that Durant never really found winning those titles in Golden State as fulfilling as he initially hoped.

