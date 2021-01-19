The Warriors Erased A 19-Point Deficit To Stun The Lakers In L.A.

The Golden State Warriors, for the second time this month have erased a monstrous deficit to beat one of the L.A. teams, this time, taking down the Lakers in Los Angeles after falling behind by 19 points in the second half.

The Lakers looked to be on cruise control, headed for a league-leading 12th win, before Golden State turned it on in the fourth quarter for another improbable comeback win over a full-strength L.A. squad. The much maligned wing duo of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins had strong performances, combining for 41 points on strong efficiency. Eric Paschall likewise gave the Warriors a big boost off of the bench with 19 points as it was the reserve unit that did a lot of the damage in closing the gap in the fourth before they turned to Stephen Curry to close the game out.

Down the stretch it was Curry and Draymond Green working their magic, with Curry slicing to the bucket for an and-1 early in what was a 15-2 Warriors run, and Green finding a timely bucket at the rim to give Golden State its first lead of the game with just under three minutes to play.

Then, after trading buckets with the Lakers, it was Curry who gave Golden State some brief breathing room with a vintage stepback three after mesmerizing Anthony Davis with some slick dribbling.

Curry finished the night with 26 points and seven assists and while he struggled much of the night to find his shooting stroke, going just 3-for-12 from three, he found it when it counted. The Lakers did have a chance to tie or win the game after Curry missed a floater and L.A. brought the ball up with plenty of time to get a good look. After forcing a pass from LeBron James to Dennis Schröder, who was the Lakers leading scorer on the night with 25, the Lakers couldn’t find a good look and had to call timeout with under two seconds to play. On the inbounds play they got LeBron the ball at the top of the key, but his long three pointer hit the back iron and fell harmlessly to the court as the Warriors, somehow, escaped with a win to move to 7-6 on the season.