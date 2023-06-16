A former Golden State Warriors lottery pick will lead the team’s front office in the aftermath of longtime executive Bob Myers’ departure. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors will elevate vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. into the franchise’s vacant general manager role.

Per Wojnarowski, Dunleavy will run things alongside Kirk Lacob, the son of Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

Dunleavy will join executive vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob in larger decision-making roles for the Warriors. After getting drafted third overall in 2002 and spending four-plus seasons with the Warriors, Dunleavy played 15 seasons in the NBA before retiring. Myers hired him as a scout in 2018, and his rise in the Warriors’ front office has been rapid.

Dunleavy had a lengthy playing career as a member of six teams: the Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Atlanta Hawks. Now, he’ll take over the only team for which he’s held a front office role, and it’s coming at quite the precarious moment for Golden State. Draymond Green is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, while both Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson are entering the final year on the current contracts. All of this is coming on the heels of a disappointing season by the lofty standards set by the franchise, as the Warriors went 44-38 and lost in the Western Conference Semifinals.