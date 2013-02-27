Warriors & Pacers Brawl Spills Into The Stands; LeBron Goes Absolutely Crazy

It wasn’t exactly reaching Malice at the Palace levels, but the brawl that spilled into the stands last night during Indiana’s 108-97 win over the Warriors will certainly result in some special spankings from the league office. And you’re never gonna believe this, but David West was right in the middle of it. One of the last remaining real tough guys went all Deebo on about half the Warriors roster, and considering the other names in the carnage (people like Stephen Curry, David Lee and Roy Hibbert), he could’ve put a few of them in body bags had coaches not stepped in to break it up. The fight spilled into the stands, and Hibbert was ultimately ejected while Lee, West, Curry and Klay Thompson all picked up techs … As for the game, it was a tale of runs. Golden State exploded in the second quarter, turning a slow start into a six-point lead. Indiana came right back with 10 straight. Then later in the second quarter, Golden State rode an ice skating Stephen Curry (38 points) to another eight straight to retake the lead. Curry was lighting Indiana up. He was working it off the dribble, from deep, on the fast break, really anywhere he wanted to. By the half, he had 23 points on just 11 shots, and Quinn Buckner was screaming “Can I have some fries with that shake!?” Meanwhile, West had 12 points in the second quarter against David Lee, going right through him with jump hooks and runners. He’d finish with 28. Paul George had 21 and 11, and George Hill added 23 points … During a halftime segment, all of the Indiana players were asked which actor would play them in a movie. Tyler Hansbrough went with Denzel Washington … Was Wes Johnson the best player on the floor in Phoenix’s one-point OT win over Minnesota? Not even close. Yet he was the difference with an unexpected 14 points and nine boards against his old team. Alexey Shved missed a potential game-winning wide open layup, spoiling another big night from Derrick Williams (21 points, 12 rebounds). You probably didn’t realize it, but he’s finally starting to figure this NBA thing out (not having Kevin Love in the lineup helps as well) … Nikola Vucevic worked Philly over for 19 rebounds and a dozen points as the Magic put a hurting on the Sixers, 98-84. Orlando pushed it open in the third quarter, turning a close game into a 17-point lead, and Doug Collins looked like he wanted to go medieval on his team. It didn’t get any better from there – Philly’s starters combined for just 36 points … After a strong first half, Malik Rose tried to give Damien Wilkins a nickname, saying “It’s not the Human Highlight Film. It’s the Human… Instant Replay Film!” We doubt that one sticks, dude … An interesting number: Orlando and Philadelphia average the two fewest free throw attempts per game in the NBA, and if they keep up their current paces, they’d BOTH break the all time record. Not a record you typically want to aim for … And in college ball, No. 1 Indiana fell at Minnesota, 77-73. Trevor Mbakwe dropped 21 points and 12 boards, while a perfect fast break between Austin Hollins and Joe Coleman iced it in the final moments … By the way, the last two and a half minutes of this game? They must’ve taken 30 minutes real time … Keep reading to hear about Aquille Carr’s crazy plan for where he’ll play next…
If you read dime recap and didn’t catch Heat-Kings, you’d think the Heat owned the Kings. This game went to double ot and Sacramento had a chance to win it in the first ot if they actually had a coach who could draw up those Pop or Rivers plays. Good game….terrible recap
They did start out talking about the Kings. You sound like your upset about something. Hard to imagine the Heat “owned” the Kings when it went into double OT.