Warriors Release Marcus Williams

Although Marcus Williams hadn’t played in a game since January 25, when I saw that the Warriors finally released the seldom-used guard today, all I could think was this: What a waste.
As a UConn fan, I can remember when Williams used to be good. Coming out of high school where he was a star at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles before transferring to Oak Hill Academy for his senior year, Williams stepped right in and replaced Taliek Brown at the point guard position.
But despite some trouble on campus, the talent was still there. In the 2006 NCAA tourney, he averaged 20.0 points and 8.8 assists, while shooting 52% from the field, 56% from three and 96% from the line. All the scouts agreed, Williams was ready for the next level.
And that’s exactly why he was drafted 22nd overall by the Nets that summer, being given a chance to learn from future Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. But when Kidd was traded, Williams didn’t step up.
This past summer, he was given another chance. With Baron Davis headed to the Clippers, Golden State traded a future first round pick for Williams last summer with the goal being that he would compete for the starting point guard job. But for whatever the reason, he once again faded into obscurity.
“It just wasn’t a good fit,” coach Don Nelson said. “I like him very much. It was a really tough situation and he was a model citizen. He worked hard and was a pleasure to be around. His style just wasn’t my style. He’s better in the half-court.”
Playing in just nine games for the Warriors, Williams averaged an embarassing 1.3 points and 1.4 assists in under six minutes per game. But despite his lack of production, I’d still give him another chance. While his style may not have worked for Nelson, given another chance to learn behind an established PG, I believe we haven’t heard the last from Marcus Williams.
The suns should sign him, Steve nash needs an actual backup pg.
he’s a really good player when given the chance. he hasnt gotten that chance yet. dont give the bullshit that he has either.
when he was in the nets, jkidd would get injured and he would do a great job at filling in at the pg position. after jkidd was traded, they got devin harris (i’m not sure if you noticed, apparently not from the way you spoke in your article).
and then he was traded to golden state and don nelson is not the greatest coach to play under when you’re trying to breakout. consistency and confidence is one of the main factors for a young player like him and he wasnt given any chance to attain that.
It’s official: He’s a bust
I’m not ready to call him a bust yet. Marcus Williams is a real point guard. He just needs to be in the right situation, so he can get his shine on. Someone should take a chance on him, especially a team who needs a backup PG for the stretch run.
quit being an idiot Marcus
i agree with akash … pu thim as the backup in pheonix … i think williams is a solid player. he deserves another chance.
He could be a decent backup PG but he needs to be more dedicated. Supposedly, he came into camp way out of shape — never a good idea. He’s not a very good shooter and an indifferent defender, two reasons why I don’t see him evwer being a starter in the NBA. But if he works hard and finds a team where he could play 15 MPG behind an established PG, he could be a useful part of a team’s rotation.
I think he did a pretty good job as Kidd’s backup with the nets and yes Suns need a back up PG
@ nola: are you his mom or something? he was ass with the Nets, whether it was being awful on D or showing up to camp out of shape.
Marcus is out of shape all day, every day
Way too soon to label him a bust. Classy comment by Nelson. Leads one to believe that in a slower system, Williams could be a perfectly legit player.
speaking of former warriors . . . you know austin is going to bust a nut in tomorrow’s smack because troy murphy hit 7 threes (all in the first half). his 2nd half was pretty shitty though. guess troy finishes a little early.
Is it too late to sign players tho?
I think he’d be nice in a team that plays half court style
I just hope that future first rounder doesn’t come back to haunt G-State.
Williams is a team player.
[www.youtube.com]
@Flying_Aussie_Dutchman
Not too late to sign players. He should definitely get a look this summer if not this season.
-AP.
anyone heard of a certain chauncey billups?
not saying that the kid would even be close, but the right system would do effin’ wonders…
The bobcats should sign him up, i think he would be a good fit
@My 2 Cents
Hmm Larry Brown would make sure he collects dust at the end of the bench
I really liked him during his UConn days (only saw couple of games)… I mean, a 6-3 PG and add some weight, he’ll be great
Oh well
btw, Thanks Dime for answering the q.
I think this just goes back to Don Nelson being set in his ways..GS needed a true pg..look at their record right now and tell me different. I’m not saying Marcus Williams would have been an all-star but Nelson never played him either. Nelson also is gonna stop playing Jamal Crawford because he doesn’t “fit their future plans”? Crawford was avg over 28pts. recently..don’t they want to win games in GS? smh @ Warriors franchise!
He would have probably been a better fit for the Celtics than Marbury.
Im glad they let him go. they should have done this awhile ago. him and nellie just didnt mesh from day 1. this summer mw1ll got into the best shape since uconn. i can see him in phoenix or the lakers. Keep yo head up bro.
UCONN doesn’t really make NBA point guards. If I’m not mistaken, Williams played only one full start-to-finish year in college because of knucklehead issues. So he’s like a freshman draft pick. And how many high school or freshmen draftees ever make good point guards? Derrick Rose…Stephon(?)…Anyone else?
Did you guys saying he should go to phoenix hear that he isn’t good in a run and gun system. So why would he go to phoenix where that’s exactly what they want to do?
he needs to step up
I remember the 2006 NBA draft, people are saying that Williams are better than Rondo, but now. It looks like Williams is a bust … It’s been 4 years ago, and he doesn’t prove anything …