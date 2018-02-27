The Warriors Will Tour The African American Museum In Lieu Of A White House Visit

#Golden State Warriors #Donald Trump #Kevin Durant
02.27.18 2 weeks ago
The long journey of the Warriors White House story ends on Tuesday, and it will end at a Smithsonian. With the Golden State Warriors in Washington to face the Wizards, we have finally arrived at the endpoint of a story that began back in June when the Dubs won the NBA title. Early reports indicated that the team would not visit Donald Trump’s White House if they were invited.

Though they never officially were, Stephen Curry’s admission he would not attend if invited made Trump “uninvite him” and kick off a seemingly-endless series of stories about Trump and athletes. LeBron James called the president a “bum” over the incident and many other athletes were critical of the president and police brutality against people of color.

Last week reports emerged of the Warriors alternate plans, and that they would involve children. And on Tuesday, reporters learned that the Warriors would visit the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016. According to the reports the trip will be especially significant to Kevin Durant, as the children will be from his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

