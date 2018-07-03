The Wizards Will Add Jeff Green But Frontcourt Questions Remain In Washington

#2018 NBA Free Agency
07.03.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Washington Wizards weren’t expected to be players in free agency given that they’re already above the tax line, but after trading Marcin Gortat to the Clippers for Austin Rivers, one would have expected them to try and address their frontcourt situation.

As it stands now, Ian Mahinmi will be the Wizards starting center. A guy making $15.9 million being a starter isn’t a surprise in a vacuum, but considering Mahinmi averaged 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game last year (along with a staggering 3.0 fouls per game) that doesn’t seem like an ideal option.

On Tuesday, the Wizards made their first signing of the summer as it was reported they are bringing in former Cavs wing Jeff Green on a 1-year deal for the veteran minimum.

TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyJEFF GREENWASHINGTON WIZARDS

