Watch Adorable Little Girl Sing “Rolling In The Deep” On “Inside The NBA”

A little girl sang the national anthem before Game 4 between the Thunder and Spurs on Wednesday night, but TNT was busy showing their Q&A with Mark Cuban. So the girl, Olivia Kay, came on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and wowed the four-man crew with a soaring a capella rendition of Adele‘s “Rolling in the Deep.”

Chuck, Shaq, Kenny and Ernie were all thoroughly impressed, and so were we.

